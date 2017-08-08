IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Nirmala Sheron hurt by lack of international exposure, coach

The announcer's voice was loud, sharp and clear: 'In lane 3 from India, Nirmla, the winner of the Gold at the Asian Championship.' Nirmla Sheron, like a timid deer caught in the headlights, stepped forward and did a namaste to the 55,000 fans inside the Olympic Park stadium and also to the millions watching live across the globe.

Her face had the pallor of an athlete who would rather be watching than running here. Her body language was of a person who had ended up in the wrong party.

In the right lane, a few feet ahead, stood Allyson Felix, the nine-time World Champion and a six-time Olympic Champion. On this very track in the 2012 London Olympics, she had won the 200m. She stood there once again, emotionless, a split-second smile breaking the icy veneer when her name was announced to the roar of adoring fans. She owned the track, the stadium, the air around it for the next 50 seconds or so. This was her event. It wasn't her arrogance. After four Olympic Games and five World Championships, Allyson Felix virtually owned the events and the medals around it.

The rest were happy to run in her wake; to be able to say that they ran against her. Nirmla was feeling that at the moment. In Bhubaneswar after winning the Asian Athletic Championships Gold, she was asked about running against Felix and Nirmla couldn't pronounce her name. For her Felix was the '49 wali'. Felix has a personal best of 49.26 in the 400m.

As the starter's gun exploded, Nirmla sluggishly got off the block. Felix started as usual, fluid and moving into a rhythm that would slowly settle and work like a fine-tuned Ferrari engine. Nirmla ran for the first 50 metres before she realised the quality of the opposition. She didn't give up. But in the conditions put in front of her, she ran. She couldn't stop. Her legs were heavy. She didn't know what to do, neither before the race nor comprehend it's complexities after.

By the 200m mark, Nirmla was pushing herself. Felix and Salwa Eid Naser were smooth, with perfect hand-stride co-ordination. Nirmla was sluggish; whatever fluidity she had when she timed 51.28 to qualify for the World Championships was over. Back then, the air back in Patiala or Bhubaneswar made her comfortable. She was an alien here. In her first World Championships, she felt out-numbered and vulnerable.

In lane 2 was Lydia Jele of Botswana, a 200m finalist at the 2013 Moscow WC; in lane 4 was Felix, the empress; in lane 5 was Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, the Olympic bronze medallist in the 400m; in lane 6 was the Greek Irini Vasiliou, in her first WC; in lane 7 was Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, the gold winner at the 2015 World Youth Championships; in lane 8 was Nigeria's Yinka Ajayi a member of the 2015 gold medal-winning relay team in the African Youth Championships and in lane 9 was Novlene Williams Mills of Jamaica, a relay runner with three silvers and one bronze in four Olympic Games. Such was the quality that surrounded Nirmla.

By the time the field had settled around the 300m mark, Nirmla's movements were not of a 400m runner. Her strides had gone astray. The symmetry and the erectness of the physical form had now tapered to the right. She was a runner who now had no control over herself. She felt 55,000 people watching her. Her body had stiffened. She wanted it to stop. Finally it did.

Nirmla probably didn't even look at the clock. Her time was 53.07. Naser won the semis with a time of 50.08, a Bahrain national record. In second place was Felix with 50.12. The American had coasted through, content with finishing in the top two. Mills and Jackson ran 50.67 and 50.70 respectively.

It was 10 minutes later that Nirmla walked through the mixed zone. Her movements were ponderous as she held her spikes in one hand. Physically, she was letting it go. It was over; the worst was over.

Nirmla spoke about tightness in her muscles. And when asked about her coach, she looked like a person who had just seen a dead relative pop up in front of her.

"I don't have my personal coach with me," she said. "It's been almost 12 days since I have come here and I have been training on my own." Nirmla did admit that Russian Galina Bukharina, a 4X400m relay coach is with the team. But what she left unsaid was how much help Bukharina actually gave her.

Read More