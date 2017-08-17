IAAF World Athletics Championship 2017: Indian athletics needs old world spit and polish to become world beaters

Govindan Lakshmanan may not have shown us the glitter of a medal but he definitely filled our hearts with pride and also revealed how raw talent, year after year, remains unpolished

Sometimes bluster can fizzle out pretty fast. Though, honestly, with hope riding on one athlete, everything else was a pre-ordained and predictable script. The narrative hasn't changed every four or two years (Since 91' the World Championships are held every two years), since the IAAF World Championships began at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki in 1983. Only once did we manage to break the glass ceiling; Anju Bobby George winning a long jump bronze with a jump of 6.70 metres at Paris in 2003.

She was slightly unlucky in 2005 when the Athletic circus hit Helsinki and she finished fourth in the long jump with 6.66 metres. Third-placed Yargeris Savigne of Cuba had 6.69 metres.

We all hoped Anju's jump would also catapult Indian athletics onto the big stage; like so many other things in life, sports also need a catalyst, a booster dose. But to use a clichÃ© one swallow doesn't (didn't) make a summer. So when the team left for the 2017 London Championships, there was excitement in the air; not for winning gold but of personal bests and hopefully, slightly genuinely, of Indian javelin unveiling itself on the world stage with a podium finish.

But the front bencher, in this case, Neeraj Chopra, flunked the exam and the back bencher, Davinder Singh Kang, managed to sneak into the final. That, if you summarise was the story in London. But you can't forget the name Govindan Lakshmanan. The man may not have shown us the glitter of a medal but he definitely filled our hearts with pride and also revealed how raw talent, year after year, remains unpolished. It lies there turning grey and then slowly becomes a story that never became The Story.

The deputy chief coach of the Indian team Radhakrishnan Nair is a pragmatic man. Before he left with the team from New Delhi, he said, "We are hoping for some good performances from these athletes and hopefully get a podium finish."

It was as practical as one could get. It's definitely an enormous task to put a 'possible finish' on every athlete. Hundredths of a second, micro-centimetres count for a finish that could decide the fate of athletes moving into the semi-finals or even the finals. Sometimes even the group or which heat you are in decides your entry into the final.

Surender Singh, who holds the national record in the 10,000 metres set at Vigo in Spain with a timing of 28:02.89, now coaches Lakshmanan.

"I think he did his best in London to run a personal best of 13:35.69. But I feel he would have done better in heat 2. With the second group doing a much faster timing, Lakshmanan could have pushed himself and got a better timing and who knows a place in the final and that all-important race so vital for his career against the world's best 15 runners."

The 5000 metres, unlike the 10,000 metres, is an incredible race of power, strength and courage. Timing isn't always the deciding factor. Sometimes the lead groups' split timings are slower, lap by lap. It's only the brave-heart who would risk it all by taking a massive lead and then collapsing in the end. Heat 1 was won by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in 13:30.07. Heat 2 was won by Ethiopia's Selemon Barega in 13:21.50; a nine-second difference.

Now in the final, the gold went to Ethiopia's Muktar Edris with 13:32.79. Mo Farah got the silver with 13:33.22. Both Yomif and Selemon, winners of the heats 1 and 2 finished 4th and 5th respectively. But the interesting part is that Lakshmanan's timing in heat 1 would have given him seventh spot in the final. Lakshmanan had the legs, courage and the heart. What he didn't have is the constant rigour of running against these great athletes.

Surender feels that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is doing a great job with the athletes. "But it's not always up to them. The Sports ministry has to understand that just training and training will not do it. People ask why Mo Farah wins and I say go check the science and the infrastructure behind him. Lakshmanan needs world class training, diets, physio and he needs to run on a proper track. Before leaving for the World Championships, he ran on a cinder track in Wellington because the synthetic track is still not ready in Ooty."

Surender doesn't stop there. "At the 2012 London Olympics, Mo Farah came from the high altitude training camp in Colorado straight into a high-altitude chamber built for him in London; and from there onto the tracks to pick up two gold medals in the 5000 metres and 10,000 metres. I am not saying that Lakshmanan will just enter high-altitude training and straight away win Olympic medal. But can we give him half that opportunity that top runners in the world get?"

