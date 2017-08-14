I Went To Himachal Looking For Solitude And Ended Up Partying With A Drug Kingpin

Himachal is known as much for its beauty as it is for its parties.

I had just returned to the city after spending two weeks in Himachal. Dealing with an existential crisis and yearning to go back every day, I picked up the morning paper. The headline read “Drug racket busted!” The police had arrested four people, one of them was a familiar face,`Nishit’. It was a picture of him with his head down, looking like a criminal, with a caption calling him the drug kingpin of that city.

Nishit, the same lost, polite, soft-spoken, sharing and caring person I had spent two days of my life with, smoking pot, eating apples in the car, making fun of people we met, doing pedestrian friendly stuff. The same person was the drug kingpin of an entire city? My imagination is capable of taking a real flight of fancy, but this was just beyond my grasp. I was SHOCKED (read mentally F****D)!

Busted! Image source: Indian Express

Let’s go back to the start, back to the time I first met Nishit. It was drizzling. Lunch, when I bumped into an old friend and her two companions - Aastha and Nishit. Sticking to tradition, we decided to share a joint as we awaited some comfort food that I was in desperate need of, given how I had been on a healthy veg diet for the past week.

As we exchanged stories of the various places each of us had spent our time in, the conversation took an unexpected turn, and soon I was cancelling my bus tickets to hitch a ride back to Delhi with them in their car. We then set out for Kasol to acquire supplies for a party I will never forget.

I decided to drink myself silly and revel in the last two days of my stay here. All I was interested in was a good time and grand goodbye. My friend, who I was travelling with, joined us. Aastha and Nishit had some interesting substances (read M) for the evening ahead and were more than happy for our company. M for MDMA or short for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine is an upper that sky-rockets you to euphoria until it drags you back to reality with a heavy head and stomach sickening downer. I had tried it before and enjoyed it, so I thought “Well what the hell!”

Flying high with MDMA. Image source: sundayguardianlive.com

In between running errands, the sun had already gone down. The night awaited us with all its sins and truth be told I was excited. I just wanted the party to begin and it did as soon as dinner was over.

