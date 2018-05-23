I Was 8 When One Of The Greatest Directors Of Malayali Cinema Shot In My Neighbourhood

A birthday tribute to Padmarajan.

In the 1987 cult classic Thoovanathumbikal (Dragonflies In The Spraying Rain), there’s a scene where the Delphic Jayakrishnan, a character immortalised by Mohanlal, and the sensual Clara (played by Sumalatha) are seen strolling through Thrissur town in the dead of the night to Johnson Master’s hauntingly melodic background score that still instills romance in most Malayali hearts. At one point, they briefly settle on the pavement next to Sego bar, literally a stone’s throw away from my own house in Kerala.

There are times when I wonder where I was when one of the greatest filmmakers was directing one of the greatest actors in my neighbourhood. Sleeping or slaving over my homework or dreading the next day of school I guess, since I must’ve been around 8-years-old; and clueless about the existence of one of the greatest weavers of Malayalam cinema—screenwriter and author, the late P Padmarajan, who would’ve turned 73 today.

My first Padmarajan experience was when VHS tapes were the rage. During one of his annual visits from ‘Gulf’, my father had unloaded a bunch of tapes that, in hindsight and to my great good fortune contained some of his classics. Suffice to say, I watched and re-watched those tapes a hundred times before getting pedantic about his cinematic work. Soon, VCDs would become the rage.

The earliest memory was watching the relatable family drama, Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam (Monday, An Auspicious Day) followed by the romantic yet incestuous Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal (Vineyards For Us To Dwell) and then Moonnampakkam (On The Third Day), a movie where the tragic turn of events will make you cry a river. Not to mention the haunting hangover it leaves behind.

One of the greatest filmmakers Kerala produced. Image source: WtzupCity Kochi

Padmarajan surely had an eye for spotting talent or making an actor out of someone. Hell, I’m sure he would’ve made an actor out of Uday Chopra if there was ever a chance. But I’m mighty pleased such a scenario didn’t happen. Malayali actors such as Jayaram, Suresh Gopi and Ashokan can thank Padmarajan for filtering out some of their finest performances. Jayaram’s debut, Aparan (The Imposter), will give you the creeps. The imposter is never shown but for his voice, till the end. It was also an introduction to open endings in Malayalam films.

In other useless trivia, the year I was born coincided with the year of Padmarajan’s debut film as a director. The 1979 Peruvazhiyambalam (Highway Shelter) also marked the debut of a young actor Ashokan—the black and white film revolved around disturbing and violent realities of society.

In a way I’m glad that I didn’t discover most of his movies before coming of age. And by that I mean the age when you first discover the deadly combination that is beef fry and rum, or that there exists this world rolled inside a joint.

