I Hope Cricket Gives Us Another Rahul Dravid

Why he’s the best choice to be head coach for the U-19 team at the World Cup.

When I was a kid, most of my friends wanted to be like Sachin Tendulkar. I promised myself that I will always remain loyal to the great man. I did. But there was something about this other guy. The one they eventually called The Wall. In a country filled with mad love for the game and a team filled with celebs, he stood out. Not just for his skill but for being so wonderfully simple and so refreshingly patient.

Rahul Dravid’s climb to the Indian team had been a steady one. From school to Ranji, he played at every level, readying himself for the big stage. Perhaps that is what instilled so much patience in the man. For more than a decade and a half he donned the Indian shirt and proved why cricket is a gentlemen’s game. And why he is that gentleman.

I can’t remember anyone ever saying anything bad about him. He did not leave people in awe with his skill, but more with his humility while honing that skill. How can someone so gifted be so humble, I would often ask myself.

Rahul Dravid playing his signature square cut. Image source: khelnama.com

Well, I grew up. And to no one’s surprise I was nothing like Sachin. A dream that many wanted to live but none ever came close to, no matter how many times they tried. I don’t think its fair to ask kids to be like him either. It wasn’t easy for him to shoulder a billion hopes. But if I ever advise my kids, I wouldn’t need to tell them about Sachin. History will do that. I’ll tell them a different story. About a man who played for the team and not for any personal glory, never craved the spotlight and always respected those around him. He was the nice guy who finished first. A title aptly given to his biography.

I remember the iconic game at the Eden Gardens in 2001. India was battling at 115 for 3. Already following on, we had a huge mountain to climb against the Aussies. Every cricket fan knows what happened next. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid stitched together 376 runs. Laxman had scored 281 and took the Man of the Match trophy. While in the background, with a solid 180, The Wall did what it does best – offer support. Glory went India’s way and the spotlight shone bright on Laxman. But to Dravid, that wonderfully selfless magician, victory was enough.

