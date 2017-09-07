I Had The Good Fortune Of Meeting Gauri Lankesh

Ideas are bulletproof, people aren’t.

I used to be a full-time journalist for an English language daily in Bangalore a few years ago. I wasn’t a very good one. I was new and didn’t recognise important people when I saw them. I didn’t smoke either, but that didn’t stop me from taking frequent cigarette breaks with my friends. So when one of my Bengali colleagues walked up to my desk and asked me to come down for one because there was someone she wanted me to meet, I was quick to turn off my computer and join her.

The someone was a fiery little lady with grey hair who I didn’t recognise right away, but over conversation I realised it was Gauri Lankesh. She wrote a weekly column for the newspaper about politics and had come to office to discuss her next few pieces with the editor-in-chief. Again, I was a bad journalist because I didn’t read my own paper, but my colleagues whose job it was to edit her column hung onto her every word erupting with laughter. I was surprised by the fire with which she spoke, burning the right wing and pseudo-liberals alike. I was surprised by how someone who seemed so little, could be such a giant within. It was inspiring to say the least.

Brutal murder of the face and voice of secularism. Image source: bilkulonline.com

The conversation rambled from politics to the state of the news media to the current government to her relationship with her brother, filmmaker Indrajeet Lankesh. But the bit that really stood out for me was when the conversation turned to weed. Despite being quite the stoner in her college years, now with age only a couple of hits did it for her. She regretted not being able to smoke a whole joint anymore. I was surprised that she smoked at all. But then again, marijuana is a strange thing that brings most left wing liberals together.

She was getting late for another meeting and bid goodbye after a couple of smokes. When I returned to my desk, the first thing I did was Google her, and was impressed by what I found. The next time one of her columns was published in the paper, I paid more attention to reading it.

It’s hard to glean any more details about that evening from memory, because I never thought it would be the last, or something that I would have to write about. Until last night….

