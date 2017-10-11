I Had A Near Death Experience In Rishikesh, But It Didn't Change Me

Not the spiritual awakening you’d expect of a story from Rishikesh.

I went to Rishikesh in early April for a two-day rafting trip with a group of eight friends. My former flatmate from Delhi had taken care of all the planning, and the itinerary he shared with us looked very promising.

It was fairly unconventional for what you’d expect from a trip to Rishikesh. The last time I went rafting in the holy city, it only lasted a few hours and didn’t consume more than half a day. This time however, we drove tens of kilometres outside the city and were set to cover over 50 Kilometres on the Ganga; split between two days.

I first took an evening flight from Mumbai to Delhi, met with my friends there and we boarded an overnight train to Haridwar the same night. The next morning our trip organiser collected us from the train station, and we headed straight to our starting point.

Drone shot of the Ganga

We changed into our rafting clothes on arrival and put down our luggage inside dry bags. Our group had a total of two passenger rafts, three kayaks and a third raft which carried all the luggage. The first day was undemanding and we only occasionally encountering strong rapids. The water was teal blue, and the landscapes were pristine and captivating. The other advantage of doing a longer rafting tour was that we didn’t pass by any other rafts or kayaks on the first day. If you’re reading this and you’ve been to Rishikesh, you know exactly how rare that is.

Campsite on Day 1

We found a beach like spot covered with silver sand where we stopped and set camp at the end of the first day. It was picturesque and isolated, right out of a postcard. Ramesh, who was our team lead and the organizer of this experience, was a perfectionist. The spot we found was surreal in many ways, and the service we got from Ramesh’s team was levels above anything else I was used to. He carried a camping table on the raft along with several chairs, and we had a beautiful community table on which we dined together that night. We had a 4 course meal which included everything from freshly grilled fish to dessert.

