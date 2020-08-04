I-Day special: Flashback to 1947 and how the world reported on India's independence

    1 / 10

    The Guardian:

    The British newspaper, in its editorial, spoke nostalgically about India’s independence. It wrote about how the wheel had come a full circle, and the British, who first came to India as traders, were now once more in the country as traders. It credited India for the non-violent way in which it won independence and leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai patel, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Jai Prakash Narain and, above all, Mahatma Gandhi, as figures instrumental for the independence. The editorial spoke about the many trying times India, as a nation would have to face, but added that “Indians have not fought for independence in the belief that it was a bed of roses." Rather, "They have claimed, naturally and rightly, the honour of confronting and fighting the dangers with which their country is faced and of freely invoking or dispensing with the aid which may be offered them from outside. It is a resolution which every man of spirit will applaud.” The Guardian concluded the editorial rather dramatically by declaring the British Raj as dead. Image credit: From the archives of the Manchester Guardian, 15 August 1947

    Viceroy Lord Curzon in 1902 had said, “As long as we rule India we are the greatest power in the world. If we lose it we shall drop straight way to a third-rate power.”

    As the clock chimed the last stroke of midnight in the intervening night of August 14-15, 1947, a momentous event happened that changed the world, as it was – the birth of two nations – India and Pakistan. This also meant that Britain lost the jewel in its crown and its largest colony, leading to the further decline of the British empire.

    The independence of India, which the country gained by following a largely non-violent struggle, was seen as an inspiration for many other countries which used the principles of Mahatma Gandhi to fight against oppressors. However, along with the glory of independence came the bloody aftermath of the partition, that saw much communal riots.

    The world celebrated the Independence of India by reporting about it, amidst concerns of the bloodshed that ensued. We take a look at what Indian and global media wrote on August 15, 1947.

