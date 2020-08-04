I-Day special: Flashback to 1947 and how the world reported on India's independence

Viceroy Lord Curzon in 1902 had said, “As long as we rule India we are the greatest power in the world. If we lose it we shall drop straight way to a third-rate power.”

As the clock chimed the last stroke of midnight in the intervening night of August 14-15, 1947, a momentous event happened that changed the world, as it was – the birth of two nations – India and Pakistan. This also meant that Britain lost the jewel in its crown and its largest colony, leading to the further decline of the British empire.

The independence of India, which the country gained by following a largely non-violent struggle, was seen as an inspiration for many other countries which used the principles of Mahatma Gandhi to fight against oppressors. However, along with the glory of independence came the bloody aftermath of the partition, that saw much communal riots.

The world celebrated the Independence of India by reporting about it, amidst concerns of the bloodshed that ensued. We take a look at what Indian and global media wrote on August 15, 1947.