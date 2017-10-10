I Am A Migrant With An Aadhar Card



The diary of a Muslim girl in modern day India.

The on-going debate on the Rohingya Muslim refugee crisis has helped me understand the fabric of politics a little better. Lives can be bargained for and against, and giving asylum to somebody who truly needs it can be argued. All this points to the very questionable but instinctive character of human beings.

Sometime last year my Facebook was bombarded with liberal minded, modern, secular friends coming out against the Parliament’s move to amend the Citizenship Amendment Bill. An amendment that was going to single out Muslim immigrants despite relaxing the rules for obtaining citizenship, as it favored “minority religious individuals from neighboring countries.” This singling out continues as we shake hands with the perpetrators of a genocide. As I quietly refrained from tweeting “selfish attention-hogging hypocrite” to Tasleema Nasreen and “I hope you burn in hell” to Arnab Goswami, I was happy to see so many people I know resonate my feelings.

Our ‘news hour’ debate. Image source: Marxist.com

I felt a similar way when they trashed Trump for his wall talk, or when they stood with JNU and Umar Khalid, when they criticized Yogi Adityanath, when they ridiculed Chetan Bhagat for supporting the building of Ram Mandir. I felt safe and hopeful because I was not the only one squirming in my seat seeing what was happening to my country.

I felt secure because others were calling the bluff behind this unmindful autocracy of those in power, who in my country seem to have acquired along with votes, the warrant to dictate our personal lives. They tell us what to eat, who to say ‘I love you’ to, to forget the injustice that was meted out to us, to forget the loss of lives, to erase a memory that is etched deep into the epitaphs of our brains and give our `blessings’ to a project that ridicules our pain and reasserts the helplessness we have been feeling since 1992. The year I was born.

It was in those moments, that the veracity of the experiences I had seemed to be waning. Like the best friend who just stopped talking when I was 7, giving only “my mother won’t let me be friends with a Muslim” as explanation; or the suspicious looks at my tiffin whenever it smelled like meat; or when I was bullied into eating pork because kids went home and were told “never to eat out of a Muslim’s tiffin” and they just assumed I had fed them beef instead of chicken. I hadn’t. Or when years later, while talking about the difficulty my parents were going through in finding a home at a safer, cleaner locality because of their religion, an acquaintance blurted out saying “That’s because if we allowed Muslims to live everywhere then those places too would become like the locality you live in!”

I had a huge lump in my throat as I looked in bewilderment at his face breaking into a wide smile, while everyone else laughed hysterically, waiting for me to laugh too. “It’s not an insult Suman, it’s just a joke! The best people know how to laugh at themselves” their eyes said. So I laughed, not at the joke, but at the irony of it all.

It was this ridiculing, cornering, discriminating, assuming, singling out, and the absence of the basic feeling of belonging, that seemed to be going. You see, when there is the possibility of a silver lining, one keeps gazing unmindfully at the clouds, not noticing that it has already started drizzling.

