I Am A Heterosexual Indian Girl Who Went To A Gay Party

No man wanted me that night; I cannot explain what a safe, liberating experience it was.

I have a gay friend. He is very close to my heart. He is one of my closest friends in Delhi.

One evening, we were lying on the floor in his apartment, cursing the heat, thinking what we could do instead of going to Hauz Khas Village for the umpteenth time. We spent a good long, hour online, hoping to stumble onto something interesting, all while my friend grieved the difficulties of being a gay man in India and finding ‘the one’. Grindr and Tinder had only brought forth what he described as “Punjabi gym bunnies,” who only wanted to have sex and disappeared into the dark of the night never to return again. That’s when I realized what we could do.

“Let’s go to a gay party and let me wing-woman you!” I said bopping up and down.

My friend’s face lit up for a brief moment, “How do we find one?”

Another hour of search ensued until we finally came across a group on Facebook that couldn’t have had a more obvious name. Call it luck, destiny or sheer coincidence, but the ‘Gay Parties and Events in Delhi’ page was swamped with advertisements for a party scheduled for that very night!

We wasted no time in RSVP-ing and received our text message invites almost as speedily. We hurried out and took the metro to Connaught Place.

The venue was a lounge bar called Castle 9; and despite a huge electronic board with letters in sparkling golden, we took quite a while to spot the conspicuous entrance to the place. At the gate, the usher quickly checked for our names on the list and having found them, extended his palm for the entry charges.

Entry charges? Wow! Nobody mentioned that on the page.

“It’s not entry ma’am, it’s cover,” he reasoned.

My friend clutched me by the elbow and whispered, “Its okay, I’ll take care of it.”

We were too far into this to back out now.

The party was on the second floor of the building above the restaurant, and we halted every two steps checking ourselves in the stairway mirrors as we made our way up. It looked like any other bar in town – dim lighting, plush sofas, wooden dance floor, clinking of glasses, laughter, thumping bass. However, it felt like I had just walked into a parallel world. I hadn’t expected such a crowd, much less a space turgid with people. So I was stunned to firstly, discover that there were that many gay men in Delhi and secondly, to find a whole lot of them unabashed in their (homo) sexuality. My friend carefully placed his palm under my chin to help me close my jaw and cheekily said, “Yes, we exist!”

