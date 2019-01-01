Hyundai's December sales up 4.8%; 2018 off-take higher by 4.7%

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 4.8 per cent rise in its overall sales, including exports, for December 2018.

According to the company, the overall sales rose to 42,093 units from 40,158 units sold during the corresponding month of 2017.

In the year 2018, the automobile major achieved its "CY 2018 Business Plan with highest-ever domestic sales of 550,002 units and cumulative sales of 710,012 units".

The company's overall sales in 2018 grew by 4.7 per cent to 710,012 units from 678,221 units sold during 2017.

In 2018, the company's domestic sales rose 4.3 per cent to 550,002 units from 527,320 units, while the exports grew by 6 per cent to 160,010 units from 150,901 units.

"The calendar year 2018 has been an year of achievements for Hyundai Motor India, registering highest-ever domestic volume of 550,002 units with a growth of 4.3 per cent...," said Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India.

