Hyundai officially hands over cars for FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) managing director and chief executive officer Y.K. Koo on Tuesday handed over a fleet of premium cars to FIFA official Martin Nussbaumer at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here for the upcoming U-17 World Cup.

"Hyundai is proud to partner with the FIFA U-17 World Cup being hosted for the first time in India. Football is a game of passion, a game of heart; for every fan, football drives them and as a dynamic automotive brand, HMIL has been associated globally with diverse sport activities," Koo said.

The U-17 World Cup will begin from October 6 with host India playing their first fixture against the US.

--IANS

sam/ajb/vm