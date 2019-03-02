Hyundai Motor logs negative growth in Feb sales

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday said its sales went down last month as compared to the same period the previous year.

HMIL sold 54,518 units in February 2019, whereas it sold 55,422 units in February 2018.

The company's exports went up by 4.5 per cent to 11,408 units last month over the February 2018 exports.

However, its domestic sales came down. Last month, the company sold 43,110 units in the domestic market, down from 44,505 units sold in February 2018.

