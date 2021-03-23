Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces the Winner of H-Social Creator 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Mr. Bhagwati Prasad was declared as the winner of HSC 2020.

• Rs. 15 Lakh Seed Capital to be invested in his idea – ‘Accident Alert System for Blind Turns’ • HSC 2020 generated over 400 innovative ideas from 200 colleges Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, today announced the winner of the second edition of the globally renowned H-Social Creator. The ‘H-Social Creator’ is a social innovation program instituted to felicitate young minds who can deliver innovative solutions in areas of Road Safety, Environment, Clean India, and Health.

Winning Idea - Mr. Bhagwati Prasad won the H-Social Creator of the Year 2020 Award for his idea – ‘Accident Alert System for Blind Turns’. His idea involves capturing data at blind turns and transmitting it on a real time basis to the drivers to avoid accidents. In addition, the display boards will give an indication to the drivers about the incoming vehicles.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of H Social Creator 2020, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “Embracing the vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are working towards creating an amicable ecosystem to realise the dreams of mankind. With the 2nd edition of the H-Social Creator program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation aims to engage the youth of India and future leaders to ideate, develop, and implement practical solutions to fathom social change.” Mr. Kim further added: “We congratulate the winner, Mr. Bhagwati Prasad, and all finalists of H Social Creator 2020 for giving ideas to bring social change. The steadfast spirit of all participants and the zeal to unleash their full potential to develop ground-breaking ideas will further craft a better world.” HMIF created the ‘H-Social Creator’ as a platform to encourage the youth to find solutions to problems and drive social transformation. The second edition of H-Social Creator received over 520 registrations virtually from 200 educational and technical institutions.

Out of the 401 entries received, 135 were from the road safety domain, 116 were related to environment, 101 were for the Health category, and the remaining 49 ideas were for a Cleaner India. Furthermore, a dedicated call centre supported all the participants to address their queries.

The eminent Jury members and Mentors, handpicked for H Social Creator 2020, have years of experience and an expertise in Road Safety, Healthcare, Environment, Technology, and Sustainability.

The shortlisting and screening was done on the basis of complexity and application of the ideas. The subject matter experts selected the eleven finalists based on the criteria of innovation, sustainability, and more importantly the social impact. All the finalists were mentored by industry experts to refine and hone their final pitches. To culminate and choose the best social idea out of eleven big ideas, an independent panel of distinguished jury selected the final winner.

Top 11 Finalists ideas were: S.no Name College Name CATEGORY Idea 1 Sounak Bhowmik Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur Environment No Horn - EM based Ritabrata Roy Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur Environment No Horn - EM based 2 RithikaKaparthiRaghuprasad CHRIST DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITY, BANGLORE Environment Refill Station for Skin Care Products Sakshi Amit Fagnia CHRIST DEEMED TO BE UNIVERSITY, BANGLORE Environment Refill Station for Skin Care Products 3 Vaishnavi Vijaykumar Ruikar College of Engneering Pune Clean india Flowers to Fuel Shrikala Milind Purohit College of Engneering Pune Clean india Flowers to Fuel Ashutosh Vishnu Mhasagar College of Engneering Pune Clean india Flowers to Fuel Shantanu Ravindra Parode College of Engneering Pune Clean india Flowers to Fuel 4 Sheeja Nair Mukesh Patel College of Engineering (NMIMS) Mumbai Health Integrated Health Monitoring System 5 Ayush Raj IIT BHU, Varanasi Health App for ambulance and patient monitoring Gajanan Govindrao Ingle IIT BHU, Varanasi Health App for ambulance and patient monitoring 6 Soumyadip Chattopadhyay Bangabasi College, Kolkata Road safety Pathole Detection Camera 7 Sanidhya Suryakant Patel Government Engineering College, Gandhinagar, Gujarat Road safety Driver Drowsiness 8 Bhagwati Prasad Graphic Era Hill, Dehradun Road safety Accident Alert System for Blind Turns 9 Suryansham Tiwari National Institute Of Technology, Agartala Road safety Modern Speed Breaker 10 Mainak Samanta IIT BHU, Varanasi Health Winnovation Aman Mishra IIT BHU, Varanasi Health Winnovation 11 Hitesh Thakrani Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur Environment Eco Friendly Shampoo Palak Taurani Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur Environment Eco Friendly Shampoo About H-Social Creator H-Social Creator’, a social innovator CSR program for Indian youth. The ‘H-Social Creator Program’ was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015.

H-Social Creator is industry’s first youth contact program to build social innovators and future thinkers. The platform acknowledges India’s H-Social Creator - a Graduate or a Post Graduate student who develops a novel idea based on any of these three categories namely Road Safety, Environment, Clean India, Health & Hygiene.

(L-R) Mr. D S Kim (Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, HMIL), Mr. Tutu Dhawan (Jury Member), Mr. Bhagwati Prasad (Winner of H Social Creator 2020), Mr. Vijay Sethi (Jury Member), Dr. Mukesh Koshal (Jury Member), Mr. Subir Gupta (Jury Member), and Mr. Puneet Anand (AVP, Corporate Affairs, HMIL) at the Grand Finale of H Social Creator 2020.

All 11 Finalists at the Grand Finale of H Social Creator (HSC) 2020 along with their esteemed mentors in New Delhi.

