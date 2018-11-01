Hyundai Motor India cumulative sales up 4.6%

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent rise in its overall sales, including exports, for the month of October 2018.

According to the company, the overall sales rose to 65,020 units from 62,139 units sold during the corresponding period of 2017.

It reported a 4.9 per cent rise in its domestic sales to 52,001 units from 49,588 units, while the exports grew by 3.7 per cent to 13,019 units from 12,551 units.

"Hyundai achieved highest ever domestic sales with 52,001 units and a growth of 4.9 per cent, on the strong demand pull created by the blockbuster launch of India's favourite family car - the all new Santro, improving customers sentiments and setting new benchmark in the industry," said Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India.

