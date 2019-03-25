Hyundai Motor concludes wage agreement with union

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday said it has concluded its long term wage agreement with their recognised United Union of Hyundai Employees.

In a statement issued here the company said as per the agreement technicians will receive an average salary increase of Rs 25,200 per month spread over three years.

This would mean that a monthly salary raise of Rs 13,860 will be given in the first year, Rs 6,300 in the second year and Rs 5,040 a month in the third year.

The three year wage settlement will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 2018 and will remain effective until March 2021, the statement said.

