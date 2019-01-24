Hyundai Electronics enters India with consumer durables

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) South Korea-based Hyundai Electronics has ventured into the Indian consumer durables market with electronic products and home appliances.

The Hyundai Corporation arm said in a statement that the company would focus on market research, product innovation and talent acquisition in India for work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy efficiency.

"Hyundai Corporation has ventured into the Indian market with a wide range of products ranging from electronics and home appliances, like smart LEDs, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators," it said.

Commenting on the development, Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Hyundai Electronics, said: "India is one of the key emerging markets with a burgeoning consumer durable segment and with Hyundai's entry, we are committed to give Indian consumers an exposure to smart goods technology and product diversification methodologies, manufacturing cutting-edge goods."

--IANS

rrb/nir