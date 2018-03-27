Hyderabadi Women stranded in Saudi, Mother seeks EAM Swaraj's help

Zahida, a mother from Hyderabad has urged the Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue her daughter stranded in Saudi Arabia. The mother said her daughter left India four years ago in hope of a job opportunity. An agent from Hyderabad had allegedly promised her to get her a job in Saudi. He lured her of better wages. Zahida said that her daughter called her only thrice in four years and complained of domestic violence, she was facing there. As of now, Zahida has no contact with her daughter. She has left two children behind, who are taken care by her grandmother.