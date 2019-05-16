Hyderabadi woman rescued from Oman, thanks EAM Swaraj

A Hyderabadi woman named Kulsum Banu, who was trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a job, has been rescued after five months. Banu thanked External Affairs Ministers Sushma Swaraj for her help. "My daughter has complained about the matter to EAM Sushma Swaraj through a letter. After that, Indian Embassy paid a fine of amount of five thousand Riyal, which was imposed on me and sent me back to India. I reached Hyderabad on May 8 with the help of EAM Swaraj and Indian Embassy in Oman. I would like to thank Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy," she said while speaking to ANI. According to Banu, her employers handed her over to a local agent in Muscat, who took her to his home. She alleged that the agent locked her in a room for ten days without food and also thrashed her several times. "Later I approached Indian Embassy there. The officials kept me in the embassy for four months. Then I contacted my daughter and explained to her my problem," she said.