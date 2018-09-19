Hyderabadi woman gets Talaq over WhatsApp, seeks EAM swaraj's help

A 29-year-old Hyderabadi woman gets Talaq on whatsapp from a 62-year-old Omani husband after being sent back to India from Oman. The victim, Huma Saira said, "My marriage was performed with an Oman Sheikh, Ghabish Said Nasib Al Jalboobi on 21 May 2017 in Hyderabad. My husband Ghabish went to Oman and sent me a visa. I went to Oman on 11 July 2017. After going there my husband started harassing me but I compromised. After eight months we were blessed with a baby and due to ill health my baby boy died in the hospital. After our child's death my husband said he will leave me. One day, my husband asked me to go back to my mother's home in India for treatment. He sent me back to Hyderabad on 30 July 2018 to stay with my mother for a few days and then on August 12 he sent me Talaqnama on whatsapp." The victim has now urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help her get justice.