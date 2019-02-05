Hyderabadi woman detained in Saudi Arabia, brother seeks EAM Swaraj's help

A Hyderabadi woman who went to perform Umrah to Saudi got arrested by local authorities. The family members of the victim had requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. While speaking to ANI, victim Nasreen Begum's brother Md Mujahid Uddin said, "My family have went to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia. On December 29, 2018 we landed at Jeddah airport and at immigration point the officials caught my sister Naseem Begum and they let us go, as we had to perform Umrah. We went there and returned after completing Umrah and asked the local authorities about my sister but they said the police have shifted her to Dammam jail. They didn't give any kind of information to us, we are confused that why they arrested my sister. I request Indian Embassy and EAM Sushma Swaraj to rescue my sister from there and bring her back to India".