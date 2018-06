A techie from Hyderabad has been missing in United States since October 2017. P Raghavendra Rao went to US in the year 2011 for job and used to live in California. His father said, "He had to visit India in 2017 but since October we have not been able to get in touch with him. I request EAM Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy in US to help trace him".