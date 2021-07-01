Hyderabad residence of arrested LeT terrorists searched, incriminating documents seized: NIA

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has searched the Hyderabad residence of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, arrested in connection with a railway station blast, and seized digital devices and documents on fabrication of improvised explosive devices, an agency spokesperson said on Thursday.

Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and his brother Mohammad Nasir Khan were arrested from Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with the blast at the Darbhanga railway station in Bihar last month.

The NIA conducted searches at their residence in New Mallepally and recovered various incriminating material and multiple digital devices, the spokesperson said.

'The items recovered from the premises of the accused persons contained various documents pertaining to procedure for fabrication of IED and materials used for making of IEDs,” the spokesperson said.

Immediately after their arrest, the NIA said they were part of a conspiracy hatched by top operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT to execute terror acts across India.

Originally hailing from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, the accused were zeroed in on after the NIA took over the investigation into the explosion in a parcel on platform number one of Darbhanga railway station on June 17.

The investigation revealed that the parcel was booked at Secunderabad and had arrived at the site in Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express.

'After the visit of the scene of crime and development of key inputs by the investigation team of NIA, preliminary investigation and examination of the accused persons has revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of LeT to execute terror acts across India and cause large scale damage to life and property,” the spokesperson said.

Acting under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, the arrested accused fabricated an incendiary improvised explosive device (IED) and packed it in a parcel of cloth and put it in the train, he said.

He said this was aimed at causing an explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property.

'Nasir Khan had visited Pakistan in the year 2012 and had received training from handlers of LeT in fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals. He along with his brother Imran was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT over encrypted communication platforms,” the spokesperson said.

'Detailed examination of the accused and investigation continues to unearth the larger conspiracy," the spokesperson said.