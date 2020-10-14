15 Dead in Hyderabad Amid Incessant Rain, Waterlogging

Fifteen people on Wednesday, 14 October, have died in Hyderabad in rain related incidents, reported PTI.



Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana has reportedly led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.





According to PTI, ten people, including a toddler, died in two wall-collapse incidents within the Chandrayangutta police station limits.

Four people were also seriously injured in the incident that took place in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda, when a boulder came crashing down on their houses.

The report said that the bodies have been recovered from the debris, and teams of national disaster response force (NDRF) have been brought in to help the GHMC locate survivors.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma, MA Majeed, told the Hindustan Times that the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Tuesday when huge granite blocks of a compound wall and a few boulders fell on the houses.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Telangana; Chopper Rescues Farmers

The report quoted Majeed as saying that five of the victims hailed from one family while the other four belonged to different families. Two houses were also badly damaged.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi reached the spot and later took to Twitter to talk about the incident.

#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

More Killed in Separate Incidents

Meanwhile, according to The News Minute, in a separate incident, a man identified as Phani Kumar was electrocuted to death in Mallapur area of Hyderabad.



According to PTI, three people died after a wall of a house collapsed in the Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad last night, owing to heavy rainfall.





Under the impact of a deep depression, heavy rains inundated roads in busy areas of the city like Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills on Tuesday, The News Minute reported, requiring overnight evacuations for some residents.



Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities, even as rescue efforts were on in many other areas, reported PTI.



Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted an emergency meeting with senior officials. He also reviewed the rescue and relief operations in the city, according to PTI.



In its weather forecast, according to PTI, the Meteorological department has said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday.



Authorities in Hyderabad have asked people to stay indoors owing to the heavy rain.



According to PTI, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the officials of all district administrations to remain on high alert.





















(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times, IANS and The News Minute)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouOld Image of a Cop Being Attacked Is From Kanpur, Not West Bengal . Read more on India by The Quint.