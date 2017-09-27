Hyderabad pip Ranchi to enter IJPL semis

Dubai, Sep 27 (IANS) In a sensational finish, Hyderabad Hawks came from behind to pip Ranchi Boosters in the super over, to enter the semifinals of the Indian Junior Players League (IJPL) at the ICC Academy Oval 2 ground here on Wednesday.

Joining them in the top-four are Punjab Tigers, who thrashed UP Heroes by 32 runs in the other quarterfinal, while in a late match on Tuesday evening, Rajasthan Roarers beat Chennai Champs by 16 runs.

The stakes will be high in the IJPL semifinals to be played on Thursday, as Dehradun Rockers take on Hyderabad Hawks while Punjab Tigers face off Rajasthan Roarers.

The IJPL champion stands to win a purse of Rs 21 lakh and the runners-up will take home Rs 11 lakh in prize money.

The match between Ranchi and Hyderabad went down to the wire. Electing to bat, the Ranchi batsmen failed to get going and were bundled out for a paltry 84 in 19.5 overs.

Ranchi's Shani Ali (24 runs off 20 balls) started off on the right note but the other batsmen lacked a sense of urgency plan for this crucial match. In contrast, the Hyderabad Hawks bowlers rose to the occasion with Sai Vihari Sivalenka (4/16), Sai Akash Chowdhary (2/8) and Fahad Nawaz (2/11) accounting for the spoils.

In response, Hyderabad's batting also collapsed and could only manage 84/9 in their stipulated 20 overs, thanks to Sai Vihari Sivalenka's 49-ball 32.

In the super over, Hyderabad Hawks' scored seven runs for one wicket but managed to get both the Ranchi wickets, giving away only four runs.

