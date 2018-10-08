Hyderabad mosque opens its doors for all communities

The Masjid-E-Rehmat-Alam mosque in Hyderabad city of Telangana has its doors open for people from across the religions, castes, creeds, and communities. Becoming harbingers of communal harmony, a group of 20 volunteers came up with an idea to organise a public meet to share and discuss the values and cultures of Indian Muslims. It also aims at bringing awareness about the routine prayers and the functioning of the mosque. The event saw a conglomeration of people coming from different faiths and communities from all across the country. Although the number of participants has decreased from last year, the people present in the event were seen taking keen interest in the functioning of mosque activities. Throughout the year, a number of such events, festivals and functions are organised in the country to celebrate the long cherished secularism and brotherhood among the 1.3 billion nationals of India.