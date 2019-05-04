Hyderabad man rescued from Saudi Arabia, thanks EAM Sushma Swaraj

A resident of Hyderabad, Hafez Mohammed Bahauddin thanked the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy officials for rescuing him from Saudi Arabia and sending him back to India on Friday. While speaking to ANI, Hafez Mohammed Bahauddin narrated the entire incident and said, "I used to work as a Quran teacher in Hyderabad when an agent offered me a job at a mosque in Saudi Arabia's Al Bahah. I payed him Rs 95,000." "The agent sent me to a remote place and made me work as a cleaner. I was sick but the employer refused to take me to hospital. Indian Embassy officials rescued me and issued me a ticket for Hyderabad. I would like to thank Sushma Swaraj Ji and Indian Embassy," he added. Sushma Swaraj has played a key role in rescuing many victims of human trafficking from India and bringing them back to the country in her term as the MEA since assuming office on May 26 2014.