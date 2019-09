Martial artist Sai Deepak from Hyderabad registered his name Guinness World Records. He did 87 one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes while wearing 5-kilogram ankle weight. Sai Deepak dedicated his record to slain soldiers. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I want to dedicate this record to Army personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the country and I want to promote Fit India Movement."