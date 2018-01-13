Hyderabad man makes tiniest kite in India with 0.5 gm silver

A kite manufacturer in Hyderabad made India's tiniest kite. The one of its kind kite is made of silver weighing 0.5 gram and height of half inch. Anand Reddy, the manufacturer, has been running kites business from last 15 years. He made the silver Kite and Charka in just 30 minutes. He is planning to make a similar kite with 0.5gms gold. Reddy has brought variety of kites, including those with pictures of CM KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictures printed on them. There are kites with pictures of blockbuster movie Baahubali 2.