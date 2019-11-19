Hyderabad man allegedly gives triple talaq to wife for not giving birth to boy
Despite the fact that Triple Talaq is banned in India, another incident came in light from Hyderabad. A man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a boy and he also married another woman. Though, a case is registered against him. While speaking to ANI on the matter, the victim said, "His husband allegedly gave triple talaq to her for not giving birth to a boy and also married another woman. I hope I will be given justice and my husband will be punished for his actions."