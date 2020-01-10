Hyderabad to host 'Wings India 2020'

Wings India 2020, an international exhibition and conference on civil aviation sector, will be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 12 to 15. At a curtain raiser event here, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought active participation from the stakeholders for the same. Pursuant to the success of Wings 2019, Ministry of Civil Aviation, FICCI and Airports Authority of India is organising WINGS India 2020, "providing a congenial forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector, focusing on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity." The event will provide a fillip to the aviation and restructured focused forums will be instrumental in attaining the objective of connecting the buyers, sellers, investors and other stakeholders at a common forum