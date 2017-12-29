Hyderabad to host 65th senior Kabaddi Championship from December 31

Telangana Kabbadi Association has announced to organise 65th senior Kabaddi Championship for men and women. It is under the banner of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, Sports Authority of Telangana State and state's Olympic Association. The sports event will be held at the GMC Balayogi Indoor stadium in Gachibowli from December 31, 2017 to January 5, 2018. Briefing about the event, Telangana Sports and Youth Services Minister, T. Padma Rao Goud, said: "It is indeed honor for our state in general and Hyderabad in particular to have been chosen to conduct the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championship for men and women first time after formation of the separate Telangana. Altogether 1,500 participants, noted awardees, national and international and including pro Kabaddi players are going to participate in this championship from 29 states of our country and 3 departmental units i.e. services, railways and BSNL in both men and women sections." "All the knockout matches to be played on last 3 days i.e. 3rd, 4th, 5th January 2018 in both men and women sections will be telecasted LIVE by Star Sports and Star Sports Channels. The government of Telangana is extending financial assistance to conduct the championship. The championship will be inaugurated on 31-12-2017 evening at 5.00pm", he added. Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj was rewarded with an amount of Rs. 1 crore, 25 lakhs as an encouragement token.