Hyderabad gears up for traditional Buffalo festival 'Sadar'

In an attempt to attract tourists to Hyderabad, scores of people belonging to Yadav committee organised a buffalo carnival titled 'Sadar' on Wednesday. On this day, several bulls, decorated with painted horns, ornaments, garlands are paraded through the streets. They are accompanied by groups of people dancing to the beats of Telugu films. Later, the bulls also perform stunts- much to the amusement of the spectators. During this year's Sadar festival, Raja, a 12-time national champion from Haryana, along with Hyderabad-based Shahenshah- a bull weighing 1,600 kilograms, and Dhara will be the main attraction of the event. Also known as Dunnapothula Panduga, this festival is celebrated each year on the second day of Diwali in southern India.