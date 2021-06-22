Hyderabad FC Sign Young Winger Abdul Rabeeh AK

Hyderabad FC have signed young winger Abdul Rabeeh AK for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Malappuram becomes the second new addition to the club this season.

Rabeeh has featured in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Youth Leagues at the U-16 and U-18 levels, apart from the 2nd Division League.

He spent the 2020/21 season with Luca SC, Malappuram, playing a crucial role for his side in the Kerala Premier League, where he was zeroed in upon by the HFC scouts.

, & . He'll fit right in! Join us in welcoming the exciting Abdul Rabeeh AK, Hyderabad FC's latest signing. Make sure you show him some love #WelcomeRabeeh #HyderabadFC ⚫ pic.twitter.com/UtJuNaobyK — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) June 22, 2021

Speaking after joining HFC, Rabeeh said, “Hyderabad FC is currently a club where most young footballers would love to play. The opportunity they are offering to youngsters like me is something I cannot let go. Their major contribution to the national team gives all young players belief, and I cannot wait to be a part of the club and show my quality.”

A versatile winger, who can also function as a full-back, Rabeeh joins as a developmental player. While he aims to break into the first team, reserve team coach, Shameel Chembakath, believes the youngster will be a valuable addition to the squad.

“I have seen a lot of youngsters with potential come and go. But Rabeeh is one player that has always stood out. He has the ability to control the tempo of the game even against tougher opponents. Also, he has potential in terms of speed, acceleration and skill, and puts in a lot of hard work every day,” said Shameel.

