Hyderabad Entrepreneur’s 'Toilet on Wheels' Aims to 'Relieve' Hygiene Woes for Women

Under the Swacch Bharat programme, authorities have set up several public toilets across the country but even then at times their upkeep seems to be difficult and hence women often avoid using these toilets unless they are very clean. To help solve the problem for some, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Sushma Kallempudi has devised a working model of a ‘mobile She toilet’ for the women who wish to use a hygienic toilet.

Sushma who is originally from Vizag thought of this concept after learning that despite Hyderabad city having many public toilets, many are reluctant to use them due to many of them being in unhygienic condition, a report in The New Indian Express said. Sushma Kallempudi told the TNIE that she also had faced a similar problem of unhygienic toilets in the city and after she came back to India from the US in 2017, started looking for a solution to this problem.

Sushma reportedly thought of distributing sanitary pads at first but since there were many NGOs working on the same thing, she decided to do something else.

“I visited crowded areas in the city and realised that there was a need to introduce Mobile She toilets that can easily wade through crowded areas,” she was quoted as saying. After finalising the design, she sought funds from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, state and central authorities. Her idea was so well-liked that both the city’s civic body and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation decided to use the innovation by converting old vehicles into such mobile toilets.

Sushma is now planning to hand over 25 ‘mobile She toilets’ to the GHMC within six months.

This is not the first time such an idea has been introduced in an India city. Earlier an entrepreneur duo converted run-down buses into hop-on toilets in Pune. For a relatively affordable five-rupee-fee, any woman can board the toilet to use the facilities, breastfeed babies or purchase sanitary napkins and diapers.

Launched in 2016 by entrepreneurs Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher, the “Ti Toilet” project – “ti” means “her” in Marathi – has 12 mobile washrooms, on average used by more 200 women daily. The buses are powered by solar panels mounted on top of the vehicle.

Earlier, the ‘Sthree toilet’ initiatives of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won the national award under the ‘CSR for Social Development’ category last year.

