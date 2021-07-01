Hyderabad doctors take up Green India Challange, plant saplings on National Doctors day

Hyderabad doctors planting saplings on National Doctors day (phot0/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Many prominent doctors of Hyderabad planted saplings under Green India Challenge to commemorate the occasion of National Doctors' Day on Thursday.

The drive was organised by Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar at Film Nagar Children's park where he gathered around 60 prominent doctors from the city and helped them to plant saplings with their names beside it.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Santosh Kumar appealed to more doctors to come forward and plant saplings as it would encourage more people to do so and thus increase the green cover of the country.

"As a part of the Green India challenge, the doctors of Hyderabad come forward to plant the saplings. Everyone to come forward and plant saplings. We have been running the green challenge for 4 years now with the slogan 'Hara hai to Bhara hai' (If green then fuller). We plan to take it forward," he said.

Doctors who participated appreciated the initiative and highlighted the significance of greenery in the environment.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy, MD of AIG Hospitals after planting a sapling thanked Santosh Kumar for organising the program.

"Greenery has become very important now. The erosion in greenery has resulted in a lot of health problems. We all need more greenery. It not only gives us oxygen but can also prevent the spread of viruses like Corona," he said.

Dr MV Rao, MD of Yashoda Hospitals, who also participated in the drive, highlighted that planting more trees will reduce pollution, a reason for many respiratory problems.

"Doctors' Day is an important day, especially this year. This year we realised the importance of oxygen. With this initiative, we are developing a country for a better future. This will not just be relaxing for the mind, but will also reduce pollution which in turn will reduce disease.

"Trees are the real doctors of nature," said Dr Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals. "This is a very good initiative. More people should plant trees. It will reduce any respiratory disease," he added. (ANI)