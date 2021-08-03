Hyderabad: Devotees throng to Mahakali Temples to celebrate Bonalu traditional festival

Bonalu procession taking place in Hyderabad (File Photo/ANI)

(Hyderabad) Telangana [India], August 3 (ANI): Devotees thronged to the Mahakali temples situated across Hyderabad to celebrate the Bonalu traditional festival on Monday.

People carrying goddess idols to the Mahakali temples marked the beginning of the procession of Hyderabad Bonalu.

A large number of people took part in the celebrations.

"The festival of Bonalu is very old and being celebrated since my ancestors time, It is being celebrated since 70 to 80 years," said a devotee Anil Kumar.

"The procession takes place as goddess idols are carried on a chariot. The procession is held across the city at several places and a large number of people come to visit and offer prayers to the goddess," said a devotee.

"Bonalu, a Telangana traditional festival begins in Hyderabad on Sunday. A Large number of people took part in the celebrations and offered Bonam to the Goddess Mahakali, said BJP National Vice President DK Aruna.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the goddess Mahakali. The festivals are predominantly observed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. (ANI)