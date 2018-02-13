Hyderabad attempts Guinness record through cleanliness drive

In an attempt to achieve a Guinness world record through the Swach Sarvekshan, around 15,000 students here on Monday began a cleanliness drive. The students along with Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy and Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao cleaned Hyderabad roads for three minutes. Rao in the drive called for the Hyderabad metropolis to top in terms of cleanliness. Hyderabad was in 2017 among the cleanest metro cities in India. Rao with students made a purity pledge and urges them to help in making the city clean