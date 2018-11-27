HWC 2018: SRK recreates iconic 'Chak De! India' dialogue

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced the stage at the opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2018 on Tuesday. SRK made a blockbuster entry at the Kalinga Stadium and was welcomed with loud cheers and claps. King Khan greeted captains of the 16 teams competing in the World Cup. Khan aptly recreated the iconic "sattar minute" dialogue from his movie 'Chak De! India'. He also shared that he learnt Hockey from his father at the age of eight.