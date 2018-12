After the phenomenal opening game against South Africa, India will face a tougher opnent Belgium in the next match of Odisha Men's World Cup 2018. India's head coach Harendra Singh said that circle Belgium's penetration is good Team India has to play accordingly. "Attacking hockey is our weaponandwe'll not compromise. Mantra is clear, how will they score if we don't let them have the ball?", said Harendra Singh.