HWC 2018: Hockey fever grips fans in Bhubaneswar

India is hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16. The teams are divided into four pools. The sixteen top hockey nations will be a part of this 19-day tournament. The fever of hockey has finally begun and several Indian hockey fans have gathered in large number at Bhubaneswar to cheer their favourite teams. Today, two interesting games will take place in the stadium. While on one hand Netherland and Malaysia will lock horns, second match will see Pakistan and Germany. Enthusiastic fans thronged the stadium in large number to support their favourite squad. One of the hockey fans said, "We are thinking to encourage the teams as much as we can and it is not because they aren't contesting against India but we're doing it by heart." The other fan said, "Today we are supporting both the teams (Netherland and Malaysia) but I personally wish that Netherland should win this match."

Here is the complete schedule with timings:

Pool A: Argentina, Spain, France, New Zealand

Pool B: Australia, China, Ireland, England

Pool C: Belgium, India, South Africa, Canada

Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan