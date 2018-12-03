Husband Goldie Behl feels happy for Sonali's recovery

Actor Sonali Bendre is all in pink health as she returned to Mumbai on Monday after getting treatment for cancer in New York which she was battling for some time now. About her return back to India, she informed on Instagram. Sonali was accompanied by husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl who informed that she is doing well. He said, "I would like to inform everybody that Sonali is doing well and she is recovering very well. Regular checkups and scans will go on. I am happy that she is back home."