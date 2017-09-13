Hurricane Irma: 110 Indians evacuated from Sint Maarten

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) As many as 110 Indian and Indian-origin persons have been evacuated from the Hurricane Irma-hit Sint Maarten island and brought to the Caribbean Island of Curacao on a special chartered flight, the government said.

"The special flight chartered by the Government of India just arrived in Curaçao with... evacuees from Sint Maarten. Our Ambassador to Venezuela Rahul Srivastava accompanied the group...," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

In a series of tweets along with pictures Kumar said the Indian community in Curaçao received those evacuated.

Sint Maarten is jointly administered by France and the Netherlands. It was directly in the path of category 5 hurricane that lashed parts of the US and the Caribbean islands.

Widespread destruction was reported after the storm made landfall last week and wrecked havoc.

--IANS

