    As Huricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Texas, many appear to be making most of the flooded streets over weekned

    FP Staff
    As Hurricane Harvey left a trail of destruction while sweeping through Texas over the weekend, residents in the state are making most of the rather grim situation.

    *Hurricane harvey creating the worst flood in Texas history*

    Texans: pic.twitter.com/qjw98mPUam

    " Kyle Tran (@KyleTran17) August 27, 2017

    While many are panicking (legitimately so) and some are evacuating, others still think the situation is not as dire. Here are a few #HurricaneHarvey tweets people have posted as they prepare for the monster storm.

