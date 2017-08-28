As Huricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Texas, many appear to be making most of the flooded streets over weekned

As Hurricane Harvey left a trail of destruction while sweeping through Texas over the weekend, residents in the state are making most of the rather grim situation.

*Hurricane harvey creating the worst flood in Texas history* Texans: pic.twitter.com/qjw98mPUam " Kyle Tran (@KyleTran17) August 27, 2017

While many are panicking (legitimately so) and some are evacuating, others still think the situation is not as dire. Here are a few #HurricaneHarvey tweets people have posted as they prepare for the monster storm.

My neighbor found a way to have a bit of fun with an otherwise bad situation. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/ree8zXxOmt " Patrick Jankowski (@PNJankowski) August 27, 2017

Out here playing Uno, eating Cheese Itz, and drinking Quench. thanks #hurricaneharvey for no power . STILL HAVING FUN DOE pic.twitter.com/hkTTxOPen1 " Andrew Gonzalez (@sneaksincc_) August 27, 2017

When people would rather starve during a hurricane than buy chicken & waffles flavored @LAYS #Harvey #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/0R2VnyqaLY " Tyme Powell (@tymetolove) August 24, 2017

Yeah right yeah right, this what y'all be up to jk pic.twitter.com/NbnLO6VP0f " ï¿¼ (@Raulvioli) August 27, 2017

#Harvey ain't stopping me from having fun lol hmu if y'all need a ride and catch me on little york in a bit #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/W1mBFshbL8 " El Danny (@Dannyel2014) August 27, 2017

