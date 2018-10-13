'Hunter Killer' will revive submarine thrillers: Gerard Butler

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Gerard Butler says submarine thriller "Hunter Killer" tells a classic story, but it is very relevant.

"When I first read this script a few years ago, I loved it immediately. It's a classic story with a heck of a lot of great action, a heck of an intricate plot and a whole cast of fantastic characters who are heroes from different walks of life," Butler said in a statement to IANS.

"It felt like an exciting way to revive the submarine thriller for these times. And right now, this story couldn't feel more relevant," he added.

The film is adapted from Don Keith and George Wallace's 2012 novel "Firing Point". Butler plays a submarine captain on a mission to rescue the Russian president and avoid World War 3 by firing torpedoes at everything in sight.

Directed by Donovan Marsh, it also stars Gary Oldman and Linda Cardellini.

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment are bringing the film to India. It will release on October 26.

