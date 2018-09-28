'Hunter Killer' to arrive in India in October

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Gerard Butler's thriller "Hunter Killer" will release in India on October 26.

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment are bringing the film to India, read a statement.

The film is adapted from Don Keith and George Wallace's 2012 novel "Firing Point". Butler plays a submarine captain on a mission to rescue the Russian president and avoid World War 3 by firing torpedoes at everything in sight.

Directed by Donovan Marsh, it also stars Gary Oldman and Linda Cardellini.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg