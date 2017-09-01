Hungary beat Latvia 3-1 in World Cup qualifier

Budapest, Sep 1 (IANS) Bernd Storck-coached Hungary defeated Latvia 3-1 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier here.

Hungary took the lead with Tamas Kadar's header in the sixth minute, and twenty minutes later Adam Szalai -- also with a header -- doubled the lead on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Just before the break, Gints Freimanis punished a fault by Mihaly Korhut. The result was set in the middle of the second half with a Latvian own-goal.

This was the Hungarian team's sixth victory against Latvia in the past seven games.

The Hungarians who are still in third place in group B will host European champions Portugal on Sunday.

--IANS

gau/bg