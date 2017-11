Budapest, Nov 15 (IANS) Hungary defeated 2018 World Cup contestant Costa Rica 1-0 in a friendly match here.

The Hungarian team took the lead thanks to a goal by Nemanja Nikolics in the 36th minute. This score was maintained until the end of the game on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two teams had never played against each other before. Costa Rica has qualified for next year's World Cup while Hungary has failed.

--IANS

sam/mr