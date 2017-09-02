Hungarian swimming head removed from job

Budapest, Sep 2 (IANS) The President of the Hungarian Swimming Association (MUSZ) Gusztav Bienerth was removed from his post during an extraordinary assembly of MUSZ here.

Of the 200 members of the extraordinary assembly, 153 attended the meeting, and 141 voted for the dismissal of Bienerth, while only two voted for him to keep his job and 10 people abstained, according to the Hungarian news agency MTI, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I hoped until the very end that I could continue my work, and even though I do not agree with the decision, of course I accept it," Bienerth told after the vote.

He took office on January 8, replacing Tamas Gyarfas, who held the position for 24 years.

The 62-year-old Bienerth, formerly employed by the Hungarian Football Association and the Hungarian Handball Association, was also the vice president of the 2024 Budapest Olympic Bidding committee, and the Government Commissioner for Tourism.

The extraordinary assembly of the MUSZ had to be convened after a series of resignation at the presidency of the association, which became inoperative.

The next president and his colleagues will be elected on the next meeting on September 24.

