Hundreds of people participate in campaign against drug abuse in Kochi

Hundreds of people took part in a campaign 'Yes To Football, No To Drugs' in Kochi. Organised by the Kerala police, scores of student police cadets took part in the campaign aimed at spreading awareness on drug abuse. Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behra said the campaign will cover over 576 schools in the state. The idea of the campaign was also to encourage the excitement for FIFA Under-17 World Cup and draw in more youngsters.